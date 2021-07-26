WATCH: Rahul Dravid Upset after Suryakumar Yadav Throws his Wicket in the First T20I

India started the T20I series against Sri Lanka on a rollicking note as they scripted a clinical victory against the hosts by 38 runs. Though the Men in Blue ended up on the right side of the result, the batting unit will be disappointed with their performance in the first T20 International. Batting first, India managed to post a total of 164 runs with Suryakumar Yadav leading the attack.

Sri Lanka gave early hiccups to the Indian team as they were successful in sending back Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson within seven overs. The same was followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar showing their temperament and class as both the players stitched a crucial partnership in the middle.

Suryakumar was the stand-out player for India as he notched up a crucial half-century. Batting at number four, the Mumbai-born scripted a 62-run partnership with Dhawan. Suryakumar completed his fifty in the 16th over with a maximum off Wanidu Hasaranga’s delivery and looked settled in the middle. The Indian team was hoping for a big knock from the middle-order batsman so that they could post a decent total on the scoreboard.

However, the 30-year-old lost his wicket on the very next ball after smashing a fifty. Hasaranga opted for a flighted leg-spin delivery on the second ball of the 16th over. Suryakumar came down the wicket to play a big shot but he miscued it. The ball went straight to Ramesh Mendis at long-off and that was the end of Suryakumar’s stylish innings.

The batsman looked visibly disappointed with himself for his shot selection. India’s head coach Rahul Dravid also seemed upset with the blunder made by Suryakumar as it was a big blow for India. A cricket fanatic uploaded the video of Dravid’s disappointed reaction after Suryakumar lost his wicket on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India managed to secure a victory in the game as they defended 165 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking four wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here