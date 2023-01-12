WATCH: Rahul Dravid's Birthday Cake Nearly Ruined by Ishan Kishan, Alert KL Rahul Saves the Day

Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, January 11, on the eve of India’s second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Both teams arrived at Kolkata after a short flight from Guwahati, and the BCCI ‘s official Twitter handle shared a video of Indian players celebrating Dravid’s birthday.

As all the Indian players clapped while Dravid was cutting the cake, Ishan Kishan nearly spoiled the party as he accidentally pushed a suitcase nearby, which almost collided with the table on which the cake was kept.

In the video shared by BCCI, the entire Indian contingent arrived at their team hotel and they celebrated their head coach’s birthday.

It was in the ‘City of Joy’ where Dravid had played the iconic partnership with VVX Laxman which helped Team India beat Australia on home soil in 2001.

While the ‘Wall of India’ would undoubtedly have fond memories of Kolkata, his birthday celebration was nearly spoiled by Kishan, who along with the rest of his teammates sang ‘Happy Birthday’ in a jolly mood.

The Indian youngster by mistake hit a suitcase kept nearby, the luggage started moving towards the table on which the cake was kept, but an alert KL Rahul saved the day.

Team India’s vice-captain stopped the suitcase before it collided with the table, which could have toppled the cake.

Meanwhile, Dravid and his men would be hoping to wrap up the ODI series at the iconic Eden Gardens, having registered a promising 67-run win over Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma’s side took a 1-0 lead in the series as the skipper shone with the bat, and Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award as he notched his 45th career ODI century in Guwahati.

Shubman Gill also contributed 70 runs, helping India to a massive total of 373/7 in 50 overs, in reply Dasun Shanaka’s men could only muster up 306/8 in their respective 50 overs.

The skipper scored a century himself, but the required target of 374 proved to be a mountain too steep to climb.

