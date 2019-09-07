Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

283/9 (102.1)

England trail by 214 runs
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

WATCH | Rahul Not Sure When to Attack & When to Defend: Kumble

Yeah, I mean it is a tricky situation that KL is in. KL has done well, like you said he has got starts but not converted them, got out. He has struggled, he looked like I think in the last innings, he looked like he is struggling to get bat on ball, he was not his usual self.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
WATCH | Rahul Not Sure When to Attack & When to Defend: Kumble

GK: Not too many problem areas in that series in the West Indies but one I think everyone is now wondering what that outcome will be for KL Rahul. Four innings, a couple of starts but really had not a very good series. Now there are other contenders for that role as opening batsman. Do you believe enough has happened for Rahul to lose his spot as the India opener now?

AK: Yeah, I mean it is a tricky situation that KL is in. KL has done well, like you said he has got starts but not converted them, got out. He has struggled, he looked like I think in the last innings, he looked like he is struggling to get bat on ball, he was not his usual self.

I think he seems to be in a bit of a mindset where he is not really sure whether to attack whether to defend. He is unsure, you can see it in his footwork. I think that's the problem, it's all in the mind, yes, there could be some technical issues but then if the mind is not clear, if the thought process is not clear, then that doesn't help.

Then your technical issues get exaggerated. So, I think it's important that he has a clear mind. The support has been there for KL Rahul, I think he needs to start scoring runs in domestic cricket. Once he gets a couple of hundreds in domestic cricket, then gets into a Test match scenario he'll be a lot more confident.

I think it's a confidence issue that is there with KL Rahul, yes that's a position that probably there'll be a lot of discussion before the next Test match that India plays in, but having said that, if you have won a Test series then you won't go in unless there is a replacement, you know Prithvi Shaw is injured, so he's coming back from that injury as well so unless there is a ready replacement, I am not really sure whether India will be looking at somebody else.

Yes, he certainly hasn't done justice to the talent that he possesses so that's the only thing probably goes against KL Rahul, he has not been consistent, hasn't had a big score over the last 20 or 25 innings, except for one hundred at the Oval at the end of that series.

anil kumblekl rahulkumble's corner

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...