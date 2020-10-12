IPL 2020 RR vs SRH - WATCH: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag's Sensational Partnership and a Unique 'Bihu' Celebration

Reeling at 78/5, in chase of 159 to win, both Tewatia and Parag took the game deep before tonking the SRH death bowlers to claim the win.

Rahul Tewatia proved his sensational hitting against KXIP in the second week of IPL 2020 was no fluke as the left-hander smashed an unbeaten 45 from 28 balls and forged a crucial partnership with Riyan Parag of 85 runs for the sixth wicket to take his team, Rajasthan Royals, to an unlikely win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 26 on Sunday. The latter too came up with a brilliant innings of 42 from 26 balls only, and hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over covers, on the penultimate ball, to seal the game for his team.

Reeling at 78/5, in chase of 159 to win, both Tewatia and Parag took the game deep before tonking the SRH death bowlers to claim the win.

Chasing 159, Rajasthan never quite looked in the game, till the very end. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The ploy of sending Ben Stokes to open the innings -- who was playing his first match this season -- failed as he was dismissed for five. From there on Rajasthan never got any partnerships going.

But it all changed during the 17th over of the chase -- that was bowled by Rashid Khan. He was hit for three boundaries in the over, that brought back RR in the game. From there on, they sealed the game and moved to their third victory this year, prompting Parag to break into an impromptu jig, much to the frustration of SRH players and skipper David Warner.

Earlier in the day, disciplined bowling from Rajasthan Royals kept SunRisers Hyderabad in check, restricting them to 158 for four in their IPL match. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had put on a big century stand in the previous match, failed to fire as an opening pair, putting on only 23. Bairstow made 16 off 19 deliveries while David Warner scored 48 off 38 balls.

After the early loss of Bairstow, Manish Pandey (54 off 44 deliveries) and Warner added 73 runs in 10 overs. But it was skipper Kane Williamson at the back-end who provided the fillip, playing an unbeaten 12-ball 22-run knock to take the team beyond 250. He was well-supported by Priyam Garg, who made 8-ball 15. Jofra Archer picked one for 25. Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat too picked a wicket each.