- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
Watch: Rajasthan Royals Spinner Shreyas Gopal Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreays Gopal claims that he imitates Bumrah's action better that the fast bowler himself.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 2:53 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah’s unorthodox bowling action has been quite popular among his India teammates and fans alike with captain Virat Kohli among the admirers. While there are several videos of cricketers and fans trying to reproduce his action, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal claims that he imitates Bumrah’s bowling action better that the fast bowler himself.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, Gopal can be seen mimicking bowling actions of various India cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, and to his credit he does a great job at all three, especially that of Bumrah. Boasting about how well he copies the Mumbai Indians fast bowler’s action, Shreyas Gopal said even Bumrah has told him that he imitates it better than him.
“I have shown it to Bumrah himself.. And he’s said I imitate him better than he does it himself,” says Shreyas Gopal, in the video posted by Rajasthan Royals.
Meanwhile, Gopal has got a chance to play in only one game for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 so far where he conceded 40 runs and failed to pick up any wicket. Gopal played 14 matches for RR last year and picked up 10 wickets.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Possible XI: Rajasthan May Drop Manan Vohra & Mustafizur Rahman
RR, despite putting up some decent performances, have struggled for wins this season. They have managed one win out of three matches and are currently second from bottom on the points table.
They will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule