Watch: Rajasthan Royals Spinner Shreyas Gopal Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action

Jasprit Bumrah’s unorthodox bowling action has been quite popular among his India teammates and fans alike with captain Virat Kohli among the admirers. While there are several videos of cricketers and fans trying to reproduce his action, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal claims that he imitates Bumrah’s bowling action better that the fast bowler himself.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, Gopal can be seen mimicking bowling actions of various India cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, and to his credit he does a great job at all three, especially that of Bumrah. Boasting about how well he copies the Mumbai Indians fast bowler’s action, Shreyas Gopal said even Bumrah has told him that he imitates it better than him.

“I have shown it to Bumrah himself.. And he’s said I imitate him better than he does it himself,” says Shreyas Gopal, in the video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Gopal has got a chance to play in only one game for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 so far where he conceded 40 runs and failed to pick up any wicket. Gopal played 14 matches for RR last year and picked up 10 wickets.

RR, despite putting up some decent performances, have struggled for wins this season. They have managed one win out of three matches and are currently second from bottom on the points table.

They will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

