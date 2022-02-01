Watch: Rashid Khan’s Hilarious Srivalli Hook Step With PSL Team-mate Haris Rauf

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a raging hit not just at the box office but on social media as well. Instagram Reels based on the film’s Srivalli song are dominating the internet, and the craze is not limited to fans.

There’s a long list of celebrities who have attempted the ‘Srivalli’ dance in their social media videos, and the latest name to join the list is star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Rashid, who is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League, tried the Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step with teammate Haris Rauf.

Though Rashid forgot to wear the mandatory ‘glasses’, he imitated the hook step with perfection. “No glasses but still ok going on with Trend. Laka Da Mar @harisraufofficial," Rashid wrote while posting the video on Instagram.

The video got a thumbs up from Rashid’s fans who soon flooded the comment section with appreciative reactions for his dance skills.

“Well done boi," wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “Karamati Khan". Since being posted online, Rashid’s video has received over 18 lakh views with 4 lakh likes on Instagram.

Previously, Rashid’s former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner had posted Instagram Reels made on Pusha songs. While one of the videos featured Warner doing the Srivalli hook step, another video featured his daughters dancing on the Saami Saami song.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has been signed by the new Ahmedabad franchise for the next season of the Indian Premier League after being released by SRH. Rashid will join Hardik Pandya and Shubhman Gill in the new franchise whose name is yet to be unveiled.

The legspinner while playing for SRH played an instrumental role in the franchise’s success and picked 93 wickets in 76 matches with an economy of just over six runs in an over.

