WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Had The Best Experience at Gir National Park, Shares Video of Lions This is not the first time when Jadeja has grabbed attention for posting something related to lions.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a great experience during his recent road trip. Jadeja, who is currently away from ongoing Tests, visited Gir National Park in Gujarat. The cricketer spotted three big lions and captured a magnificent video of the same. He shared the recording on February 8, on his official social networking platform, terming it the 'best experience ever’. Taking to his Twitter, Jadeja shared the footage.

However, this is not the first time when Jadeja has grabbed attention for posting something related to lions. In 2018, Jadeja travelled to South Africa as part of the India Test squad. At the time, Jadeja took some time out to visit a wildlife sanctuary and had posted a photograph while posing with a lion in South Africa.

In 2016, Jadeja stirred major controversy when he clicked a selfie with a lion at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary at Sasan in Junagadh. Few of the pictures he shared on his Twitter page had his family posing with lions. The act is strictly prohibited by the law and the Gujarat forest department let him off after he paid a fine of Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has been excluded from the first two tests in the ongoing series due to a dislocated thumb. He sustained the injury during the 3rd Test of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. For the same reason, Jadeja left midway to return home before the final Test. He is expected to miss the Test matches in the series against England. A call on his availability in the white-ball series is yet to be taken. India will hope that he recovers soon as he is a lynchpin of the ODI and T20I teams as well.

The 32-year-old will be back in yellow jersey in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Although Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2020, Jadeja was their batsman with the best strike rate. He outshined in the lower order for his team, and ended the tournament with an impressive strike rate of 171.85.