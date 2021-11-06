WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Has a Savage Reply When Asked 'What if Afghanistan Can't Beat New Zealand?'

India beat Scotland in a convincing manner on Friday to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Superb show from Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami first helped India restrict Scotland for 85. Then explosive batting from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made sure India reach the target inside seven overs. This win in Dubai gave India’s their net run-rate a massive boost, now the Men In Blue has the best net run rate in their group, 1.619.

However, it is a known fact that India is still in a precarious position because they would qualify for the next stage only if the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match’s result goes in their favour. Nothing short of an Afghanistan win would work for Virat Kohli and his men on Sunday, when the Afghans meet the Black Caps in Abu Dhabi.

When asked about this scenario during the press conference post India’s thumping win over Scotland, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a savage answer.

If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, then only we will have a chance(to qualify). But what if Afghanistan can’t beat New Zealand, then? asked a scribe.

“Toh phir bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya (Then, we will pack our bags and go home, what else," replied Jadeja.

INDIA THRASH SCOTLAND

KL Rahul’s 50 off 19 balls helped India stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Scotland inside seven overs on Friday as birthday boy skipper Virat Kohli claimed: “We’ve got our mojo back."

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to help bowl out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs after India put the opposition into bat in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who hit 30, then took the Scotland bowling apart as India raced to their target in 6.3 overs to radically improve their run-rate. Rahul smashed six fours and three sixes in his batting blitz as he raised the fifty in 18 balls before getting out to Mark Watt. Sharma fell lbw to Brad Wheal who ended the 70-run opening stand.

