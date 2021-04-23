WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Mimics Graeme Smith’s Batting Stance, Leaves CSK Teammates in Splits

They might be living in a bio-bubble but the IPL stars are finding ways to keep their spirits up and running. While cricket keeps them busy, dressing room shenanigans are keeping them entertained.

A clip has surfaced on social media of Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja copying the batting stance of former IPL teammate Graeme Smith. The former South Africa captain has a unique way stance and way of adjusting his arm guard.

Jadeja, who was once teammates with Smith at Rajasthan Royals, left his CSK teammates laughing with his hilarious attempt.

CSK crushed Kolkata Knight Riders for their third win of IPL 2021 earlier this week. MS Dhoni’s men won a high-scoring encounter by 18 runs after amassing a total of 220/3 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis was their top-scorer with an unbeaten 95.

The Dhoni-led former champions have made a decent start so far after losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Since that defeat in the season opener, they have completed a hat-trick of wins.

CSK will next take table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

