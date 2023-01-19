WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Rolls His Arms in Nets Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the nets after recovering from a knee injury as he has to prove his fitness for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja has been included in India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia but the BCCI has stated that his inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness. He sustained a major knee injury last year and was ruled out of the Asia Cup (mid-tournament) and T20 World Cup.

According to several reports, the BCCI has asked Jadeja to play at least one domestic game before he is considered fit to play. The southpaw might return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu.

Jadeja took to Twitter to share a video where he is seen bowling in the nets.

Earlier, the 34-year-old posted a picture of his Test Jersey with the Number 8 and Jadeja written on the back. “Missed you. But soon”, the caption of the tweet read.

Jadeja has not played any competitive cricket since the T20I against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup on August 31 and his previous first-class match was the rescheduled one-off Test at Edgbaston against England last July.

In their 2016-17 series against Australia, Jadeja had played a key role to be adjudged the Player-of-the-Series with 25 wickets and 127 runs as India came from behind to seal a memorable 2-1 win.

The first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Nagpur on February 9, while Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the second Test match of the series.

The four-match Test series is going to be very crucial for India to seal a place in World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

Apart from Jadeja, the selectors have picked Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department for the first two matches.

