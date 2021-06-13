WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Slams Fifty; Mohammed Siraj Among Wickets as Intra-Squad Game Ends

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja warmed up for the biggest game of his career with a solid half century as Team India completed their preparation for WTC Final with the culmination of the intra-squad game. The match which came to an end today in Southampton, saw two teams-one captained by usual skipper Virat Kohli and the other by KL Rahul-fighting for supremacy. In the end, a number of players took full advantage of the game. While Rishabh Pant hit a century, youngster Shubman Gill too was among the runs. Meanwhile Ravindra Jadeja scored 54 unbeaten runs off 76 balls. Mohammed Siraj grabbed a couple of wickets as well.

Pant Smashes Ton

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant took his senior bowling colleagues to the cleaners with an unbeaten century while opener Shubman Gill also warmed up with a polished 85 during the Indian team’s intra-squad match simulation over the last two days.

The two teams are being led by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with all the first team batsmen packed in one side and the regular bowlers on the other, with reserves like Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari.

Pant, who has been in the form of his life, hammered every bowler including the spinners in his unbeaten 121 off 94 balls.

Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, Gill scored 85 off 135 balls.

Pant’s sparkling knock and Gill getting into the rhythm augur well for the Indians who are expected to play another short intra-squad simulation game in the coming days.

