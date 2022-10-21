Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Small Strides to Fitness, Shares Video on Twitter

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is slowly but surely returning to full fitness after his successful knee surgery. Jadeja posted a video of his recuperation on Wednesday, where the ace all-rounder can be seen engaging in training.

Jadeja had persistent knee problems throughout the year and was rested from India’s ODI series against West Indies in July for the same reason. The star all-rounder aggravated his injury during the Asia Cup when he lost his balance and fell off a ski board in Dubai during a team outing. He had to undergo knee surgery and was ruled out for an indefinite period. Since his surgery, Jadeja has been in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as part of his rehabilitation.

In his recent video that was posted on Twitter, Jadeja can be seen jogging across the mat in the NCA gym. The 33-year-old completed a couple of rounds as he makes his way toward full fitness.

Jadeja had earlier shared updates from his successful knee surgery along with a heartfelt message, thanking the fans for their support during his rough time. “The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors, and fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote in an Instagram post.

Jadeja’s injury impeded the balance of the Indian side as his all-around ability was a major asset to the team. The Southpaw was a vital cog of India’s roster for the ICC T20 World Cup. His injury was a major blow, but Coach Rahul Dravid and the management zeroed in on Axar Patel as his replacement. Axar is a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja and has delivered consistent performances in the home series against South Africa and Australia prior to the marquee competition.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will take the field against arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23. The Rohit Sharma-led side has a star-studded batting line-up, but the lack of left-handed batter options would be a slight concern. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is the only left-handed specialist batter in the side, but his position is also in jeopardy as the right-handed Dinesh Karthik is expected to play ahead of him.

