Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Uses His 'Rocket Arm' to Run Out Hong Kong Captain Off a Free Hit

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to leave his mark on the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Against Pakistan, his invaluable contribution with the bat helped India chase from falling apart and then on Wednesday against Hong Kong, he didn’t get to bat but he caught the limelight with a superb effort in the field.

The final delivery of the Powerplay, bowled by India left-arm pacer was adjudged no ball resulting in a free hit for Hong Hong. Their captain Nizakat Khan was on strike and in chase of 193, his team had made a superb start reaching 51/1 in 5.5 overs.

Having received a freebie to roundoff the Powerplay overs, Nizakat would have hoped to maximise the opportunity. However, Arshdeep did well as Nizakat could only guide the ball to Jadeja who was fielding at point.

Replay of Nizakat's run out. Hong Kong needs to remember they're playing with the big boys now. Jadeja is an arm you do NOT run on.

And that’s when Nizakat made a fatal error – he wandered off the batting crease in hope of taking a quick single. Jadeja had enough time to make the aim and used his rocket arm to unleash a direct hit.

Replays showed that Nizakat was millimetres short of making his ground and was adjudged run out on 10 off 12 meaning Hong Kong lost both their openers inside the Powerplay.

After being promoted up the batting order in chase of 148 against Pakistan, Jadeja made 35 off 29 to push India closer. The ploy of negating the threat of legspinner Shadab Khan and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz paid rich dividends for India.

“Definitely, sometimes it happens if a left-arm spinner or legspinner is bowling, it’s easier to have a left-hander,” Jadeja said during a media interaction. “In the top seven I was the only left-hander. I knew there would be such situations, where they have a left-arm spinner and legspinner so I may have to bat up.

“I was preparing myself mentally for it. Luckily, I got the runs, and whatever I did, it was crucial. I can’t say [the same will happen against all teams]. Every opponent has different bowlers, we’ll plan from that point of view,” he added.

