Watch: RCB Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal's Send-off to Ishan Kishan in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in top form against the defending champions Mumbai Indians his team defeated them by 54 runs in an IPL 2021 clash on Sunday. Chahal returned with the figures of 3/11 in his four overs as Virat Kohli-led outfit consolidated their spot in the first-half of the IPL points table.

Mumbai’s South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was Chahal’s first victim. However, Chahal looked mighty pleased after he dismissed MI’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the 11th over of the match.

In the third ball of that over, Chahal bowled a wrong’un to Kishan and the youngster failed to pick it up as he raced down the wicket to smash it across the line. An he miscued the shot as Harshal Patel took an easy catch at the backward point.

After dismissing Kishan, Chahal was seen whispering something to his opponent.

Despite Chahal’s provocation, Kishan and walked back to the stands quietly, looking majorly disappointed with his poor form this IPL season.

Kishan, who has also been picked for India’s squad in the next month’s T20 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is having a torrid run in the league. So far, he has managed to score just 107 runs in eight games at a poor average of 13.37. Following this loss, Mumbai have slipped to the seventh spot in the IPL table.

On the other hand, Chahal has picked nine wickets for RCB in ten games at an average of 27.77. RCB will next cross swords with the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match on Wednesday.

