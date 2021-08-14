Watch: Reluctant Virat Kohli Takes DRS Despite Rishabh Warning Against It

Indian captain Virat Kohli returned disappointed on Friday after he reluctantly went ahead for a review against his England counterpart Joe Root despite wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s continuous advice against it. Kohli used the decision review system (DRS) in the second innings of the 2nd Test at Lord’s when Root was playing at 10 off 22 balls. England’s score was 39/2 when Root tried to defend an inswinging delivery by Mohammed Siraj. It, instead, hit on his pads, resulting in an enthusiastic appeal from the Indian side.

The umpire’s verdict was not out. The Indian team quickly huddled to decide if they could review this decision. While Siraj was hopeful, a confident Rishabh told Kohli to not waste the remaining two reviews. And yet, Kohli reluctantly succumbed to the possibility of sending Root back to the pavilion. This, despite Rishabh, who might have observed from behind the wickets that the ball was going to miss the stumps, alerting Kohli against taking the review.

Even though the ball hit Root on his pads in line, it would have missed the leg stump.

Root remained not out at 48 after the end of the second day’s play as England (153/3) fought back after losing two quick wickets. Siraj, in his first spell, sent back opener Dom Sibley and Haseeb Ahmed, who could not even open his account, on two successive deliveries.

Mohammed Shami struck late in the day when he outsmarted English opener Rory Burns, who was just a run away from his half-century.

India put up 364 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings following KL Rahul’s century and Rohit Sharma’s 83. Kohli, Rishabh and Jadeja also contributed to India’s total.

The first Test at Nottingham had ended in a draw.

