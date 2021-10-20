WATCH: Richie Berrington's One-handed Stunner During Scotland vs PNG Match in T20 World Cup

Richie Berrington was adjudged player of the match as Scotland defeated Papua New Guinea by 17 runs at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday in the fifth match of Round 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Batting first, riding on Berrington’s master class, Scotland posted 165 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Berrington top-scored for his side with 70 runs off 49 balls. The 34-year-old’s innings was laced with six fours and three sixes.

After guiding his side to a respectable total, Berrington was also outstanding for his team on the field. He even picked a stunning one-handed catch in the sixth over of the match off Josh Davey’s bowling to remove Simon Atai from the attack.

The video of Berrington’s catch was shared by the official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council. “Richie Berrington, not satisfied in impressing with just the bat, decides to give us a masterclass in the field too," ICC captioned the clip on the Facebook-owned platform.

The video starts with Atai taking his position at the crease before facing the last ball of the over. Davey bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump and Atai tried to slice it but was caught by Berrington.

Meanwhile, chasing 166 runs for a win, Papua New Guinea managed to score just 148 runs before they were bowled out in 19.3 overs. Davey finished the match with a four-wicket haul.

With this win, Scotland have consolidated their position at the top of the table with four points while PNG have been knocked out from the tournament.

They will next take on Oman in their last Group match on Thursday, October 21. The match between Scotland and Oman will be hosted by Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) and it will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

