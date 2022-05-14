Watch: Rinku Singh Argues With Umpire After Being Denied Review

A dejected Rinku Singh took a long walk back to the Kolkata Knight Riders dug-out after being asked by the on-field umpire to leave the field. Why? Well, the KKR batter simply ran out of time to challenge the lbw out decision as he failed to make the ‘T’ signal within the prescribed 15 seconds after the call was made.

But why didn’t he do that?

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Well, as it turns out, it was his batting partner Sam Billings who did challenge the call when it should have come from the batter instead. Probably, Rinku forgot the rule and began having a discussion with the umpire to allow him the DRS. Of course, the umpire didn’t budge while explaining the decision to him.

Also Read: KKR vs SRH Latest Updates

Even KKR coach Brendon McCullum seemingly got involved as he was seen speaking with the fourth umpire. The incident occurred during the 12th over of KKR innings after their captain opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A yorker from T Natarajan struck Rinku on the pad and after what looked like an eternity, the umpire raised his finger.

Apparently, it was Billings who quickly called for the review but not Rinku who when was too late to realise his mistake.

Watch the video of the incident below

Rinku scored five after being given out lbw,

Meanwhile, Andre Russell clubbed three fours and four sixes to remain unbeaten on 49 off 28 as he powered KKR to a challenging 177/6 in a must-win IPL 2022 clash against SRH at the MCA Stadium.

KKR lost opener Venkatesh Iyer on 7 in the second over to Marco Jansen. However, the pair of Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane led a quick recovery as they finished the Powerplay on 55/1.

However, Umran Malik struck thrice in two overs to dent their progress. The speedster accounted for Rana, Rahane and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. Billings and Russell then took over and led the progress with a 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here