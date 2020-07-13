Due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in India sportspersons have not been able to train since March, however most are slowly starting to return to training while adhering to social distancing rules.
On Monday, Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina took to social media and posted a video of him returning to training along with India's young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant.
Both left handers can be seen walking out with their kits. Pant is padded up while Raina isn't.
Raina captioned the video," Let’s start the day 💪 @rishabpant #feelitreelit"
View this post on Instagram Let’s start the day 💪 @rishabpant #feelitreelit A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jul 13, 2020 at 3:02am PDT
Let’s start the day 💪 @rishabpant #feelitreelit
A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jul 13, 2020 at 3:02am PDT
Both players will have the IPL on their minds and will face off against each other when Delhi Capitals play Chennai Super Kings.
However, the dates for the IPL are not confirmed as yet with the BCCI waiting for the ICC to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup first. The T20 World Cup is scheduled for October-November in Australia.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Watch: Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina Begin Training Together Amid Coronavirus
Both players will have the IPL on their minds and will face off against each other when Delhi Capitals play Chennai Super Kings.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings