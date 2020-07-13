Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 33, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

1ST INN

Bengal Tigers CC *

36/2 (6.3)

Bengal Tigers CC
v/s
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Bengal Tigers CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

2ND INN

Almhult CC

79/5 (10.0)

Almhult CC
v/s
Hisingen CC
Hisingen CC*

68/3 (9.0)

Hisingen CC need 12 runs in 6 balls at 12 rpo

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Watch: Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina Begin Training Together Amid Coronavirus

Both players will have the IPL on their minds and will face off against each other when Delhi Capitals play Chennai Super Kings.

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Watch: Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina Begin Training Together Amid Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in India sportspersons have not been able to train since March, however most are slowly starting to return to training while adhering to social distancing rules.


On Monday, Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina took to social media and posted a video of him returning to training along with India's young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant.


Both left handers can be seen walking out with their kits. Pant is padded up while Raina isn't.


Raina captioned the video," Let’s start the day 💪 @rishabpant #feelitreelit"


View this post on Instagram

Let’s start the day 💪 @rishabpant #feelitreelit

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on



Both players will have the IPL on their minds and will face off against each other when Delhi Capitals play Chennai Super Kings.


However, the dates for the IPL are not confirmed as yet with the BCCI waiting for the ICC to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup first. The T20 World Cup is scheduled for October-November in Australia.

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicCSKDelhi CapitalsIndia CricketiplOff The FieldRishabh Pantsuresh raina

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
