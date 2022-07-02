Watch: Rishabh Pant Falls on The Pitch While Hitting a Spectacular Boundary on Day 1 of 5th Test

Rishabh Pant displayed some spectacular batting on Day 1 against England in the Edgbaston Test match. Pant scored an 89-ball century to break MS Dhoni’s 16-year-old record for fastest Test century by an Indian wicketkeeper. Pant’s innings was full of audacious shots. He even pulled off a reverse sweep over the slip region while facing veteran pacer James Anderson. Though, the best of the lot probably took place in the 57th over when Pant was facing spinner Jack Leach.

Pant came down the wicket to hit the ball on the second delivery of the over. While executing the shot he lost his balance and fell on the pitch. It might have looked hilarious but the outcome of the shot certainly caused the English side some headache as the ball went straight back over Leach’s head for an incredible-looking boundary.

With this Pant also managed to reach 96. Previously, the southpaw was dismissed five times in the 90s in Tests but on Friday he did not seem to be nervous at all, comfortably reaching the three-digit mark. On Friday, Pant also became the first wicketkeeper-batter to score two centuries on an English pitch. His first ton was back in 2018 at Oval.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record to Slam Fastest Test Century by an Indian Wicketkeeper

Eventually, he was dismissed after playing a valiant knock of 146 off 111 balls. Joe Root’s slower delivery had done the trick in the 67th over of the innings to send Pant back to the dressing room. Pant who scored his fifth Test century on Day 1 had smashed 20 boundaries and four sixes during his blistering knock.



Pant’s splendid knock helped the visitors in overcoming the early jolt. India had lost five wickets after scoring just 98 runs. Pant along with Ravindra Jadeja stitched a huge partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 83 at the end of the day’s play.

For England, pacer James Anderson claimed three wickets on Day 1. Matthew Potts picked up two wickets as Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes bagged one wicket each.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here