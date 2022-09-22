Watch: Rishabh Pant Makes a Little Fan's Day After Arriving in Nagpur For 2nd T20I vs Australia

After losing the first T20I against Australia in Mohali, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to bounce back in the next game on Friday. The Men in Blue arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday where the second game of the three-match series is scheduled to be played. It’s going to be a do-or-die clash for the hosts as they cannot afford to lose it in order to keep the series alive.

The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share a video in which the members of the Indian team could be seen arriving at the Nagpur airport. People gathered at the airport as well as at the team hotel in large numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

While Virat Kohli waved at the fans who were present at the airport, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a little fan’s day by giving him an autograph.

Checkout the video:

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia produced a dominating performance to beat India by four wickets in the first T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, going 1-0 up in the series.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s remarkable fifties along with a superb cameo by Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 208/6 in 20 overs. While India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar (46 off 25).

For Australia, medium pacer Nathan Ellis 3/30 was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing a big target, opener Cameron Green played a sensational knock (61) and gave Australia a flying start. However, India made a comeback by picking four wickets between the 11th and 15th over.

Eventually, Australia needed 40 runs off the last 18 balls and Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) played an attacking knock. He remained not out to take Australia over the victory line in 19.2 Overs with four wickets in hand.

