WATCH: Rishabh Pant Produces MS Dhoni-Esque Stumping to Get Better of Nurul Hasan on Day 4

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant produced a lightning-quick stumping on Saturday to get the better of Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan in the opening Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. On the Day 4 of the thrilling contest, Bangladesh batters produced some fightback in the massive 513-run chase.

However, India bounced back in the last two sessions of the day to claim six wickets and tighten the grip on the match. The last wicket of the day came through quick glovework from Pant as Hasan tried his best to get his foot back in the crease but the Indian wicketkeeper was too good. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter was dismissed on just 3.

It was the final ball of 88th over when Axar Patel gave some air to the ball as it went away from Hasan and Pant was lightning quick to dislodge the ball.

The video of the incident went viral as several cricket fans called it MS Dhoni-Esque stumping.

Excellent work behind the stumps now from Pant, was lightening quick to dislodge the bails and Nurul is short of his crease !!Bapuuuuuu strikes again , need 4 more wkts now India’s recent Kryptonite Mehedy Hasan Miraz walks in pic.twitter.com/3m4Ww7EgMQ — Cricket Videos (@kirket_video) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan became the fourth batter from his country to score a century on Test debut but India edged closer to victory as they reduced hosts to 272/6 at stumps on day four.

Zakir and Najmul Hossain had clung on in Friday’s closing session after India declared. They then made it to lunch on Saturday, posting Bangladesh’s highest-ever opening stand in a Test against India.

But in the second session on day four, Umesh got the breakthrough and ended the 124-run stand when Najmul edged the ball into the slips.

Virat Kohli initially dropped it at first slip but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dived to his left to grab the deflection and Najmul departed for 67.

Axar Patel has been the most successful bowler for India in the second innings so far as he has already claimed three wickets while Kuldeep, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh have shared a wicket each.

