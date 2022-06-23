WATCH: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Look in Great Form as Team India Trains Ahead of Warm-up Game

Team India has arrived in England with an aim to script history. They will square off against the Ben Stokes-led team in the rescheduled Birmingham Test which gets under on July 1. The tourists already have an unassailable 2-1 lead and will push themselves for a historic series win; the first since 2007.

Rohit Sharma & Co have already begun the preparations under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid. In order to get match ready, the visitors will play a warm-up game against Leicestershire Foxes which starts from Thursday at Grace Road.

Prior to the face-off, the Foxes shared a video of Team India’s training session on their official YouTube channel. The likes of Rohit, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant could be seen training in Leicestershire.

Following the warm-ups, Pujara underwent a catching drill while Pant was seen sweating it out on the nets. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was criticised for his batting failure in the recently-concluded T20Is against South Africa at home that ended in a 2-2 draw. He led the side decently but couldn’t contribute much with the bat in hand.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja was also seen in action during the training session. The all-rounder had suffered a rib injury during IPL 2022 which ruled him out during the business end of the tournament. He has regained his fitness and looked in a great space while batting in the nets.

The BCCI also shared a video on Thursday in which the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami could be seen going an intense training session.

The grind is 🔛#TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets in the lead up to the rescheduled fifth #ENGvIND Test. 💪 pic.twitter.com/IZhxSLkAwH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022

Earlier, the Leicestershire Foxes have announced that four Indian star cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for the hosts in the four-day warm-up match against Rohit Sharma and Co.

The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here