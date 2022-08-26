WATCH: Rishabh Pant Samshes Deepak Chahar in Nets but Pacer Not Happy as Laxman Calls it a Six - WATCH

The extravagant Asian cricketing contest – Asia Cup 2022 – is set to kick off in the UAE this weekend and fans across the subcontinent are eagerly waiting for India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. The players of both teams have started training for the much-awaited game and are sweating it out in the nets. Videos of the training sessions have been surfacing on social media which are amplifying the excitement levels of the cricket fanatics.

In one such video on YouTube, shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could be seen training in the nets under the watchful eyes of stand-in coach VVS Laxman. At the end of the session, Laxman gave Pant the task of hitting Deepak Chahar for as many runs as possible in six deliveries.

Chahar, who has been travelling with the team as a backup player, set some hypothetical fielding placements and started bowling. Pant failed to connect twice before smashing a couple of biggies. On the final delivery, the wicketkeeper-batter hit again and this time, it went towards mid-wicket.

While Laxman signalled the shot as a six, Chahar didn’t seem convinced by the decision of the head coach. The two indulged in friendly banter while Pant also joined in, making gestures that suggested that he agreed with Laxman.

Rishabh Pant was one of the players who were rested for the recently-concluded Zimbabwe ODIs. Once he returns to action, his form will also be crucial for the team, especially providing balance to the middle order.

Pant produced a decent show in the West Indies T20Is, scoring 115 runs in 4 innings. He will hold the onus of shouldering the innings if India lose the top-order early. The youngster will be accompanied by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the middle-order who is having a great run this year.

The eyes will also be on the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The former will head into the contest after a break of more than one month while the Indian captain will start afresh after being rested for the Zimbabwe ODIs. India will miss the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury.

