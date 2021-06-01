WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Intense Workout Sessions Ahead of WTC Final

Ace cricketer Rishabh Pant on Sunday hit the gym to stay fit ahead of India’s two and a half month-long tour of England. Sharing a video of himself from the gymnasium, Pant asked users to make their each day count. In the short clip, Pant is seen doing his daily routine. The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently undergoing two-week quarantine in Mumbai along with the other members of India’s jumbo squad. Team India would fly to the United Kingdom on June 2.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Pant was last seen in action on May 2 during the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Delhi won the match by seven wickets. Incidentally, it was also the last match of the IPL before the marquee event was called off.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday also posted a short clip from the team’s gym session on the microblogging site.

Preps in full swing as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the gym ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 💪💪👊 – by @RajalArora Full video 📽️👉 https://t.co/qDCuAC5Xvd pic.twitter.com/vggs9WuT0r — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2021

The short clip starts with a slow-motion video of Indian captain Virat Kohli entering the team’s gym. Kohli made a victory sign with his hand following his entrance. After the skipper, India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara entered the gym and waved towards the camera.

In the footage, Jasprit Bumrah, Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and others could be seen training.

Kohli and co willkick-start their England tour with the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on June 18. Following it, they would face England for a five-match Test series. Following the completion of the England tour on September 14, India’s IPL bound player are expected to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) directly from Britain.

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI confirmed that the remaining 31 IPL league games and playoff matches would be played in UAE between September and October.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here