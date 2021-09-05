Watch: Rohit Sharma Completes Century With a Six And Video of Virat Kohli's Reaction Goes Viral

With Rohit Sharma ending his wait for an overseas Test century on Saturday, the TV cameras panned to the Indian dressing room at The Oval and showed Virat Kohli punching the air and clapping enthusiastically while celebrating his teammates’ milestone.

The clip of Kohli’s reaction has gone viral of social media with fans pointing out the bromance between the duo on full display during the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England.

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013, had to wait eight years before finally being able to reach three figures in a series away from home. He reached the hundred, his eighth such score in the format, in style with a huge six on Day 3 of the 4th Test, putting India in a solid position.

First century outside India for the Hitman! 🔥He gets there with a monster six over long on! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/4HDSE276Ow — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

While Kohli cheered, Rohit’s wife Ritika’s reaction was more of a relief than celebration. The India opener had come close to century in the series before having made 83 in the first innings at the Lord’s Test.

He eventually was dismissed on 127 off 256, an innings that featured 14 fours and a six. The 34-year-old has revived his Test career since being promoted to open the innings two years ago that has seen him hit five centuries.

During a media interaction on Saturday, Rohit revealed that he considered the chance to open as his last to save his Test career.

“In the back of my mind, I knew this was my last chance as well trying another position in the batting order," he said. “When the offer came to me, I was very much aware of it as there were talks within the management about opening the innings at some stage. Mentally, I was ready to take up the challenge and see how I can do well up the order."

However, Rohit did add that the team management told him he will be given a long run at the position. “That (last opportunity) was my feeling. I don’t know about others because the team management told me that I will have a long run. But I wanted to think in a way that this is it. I have to make good use of the opportunity and for that I have to do whatever it takes," he said.

