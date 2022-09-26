Watch: Rohit Sharma Hands Over The Series Trophy to Dinesh Karthik as The Epic Bromance Continues

One of the major talking points from the India vs Australia T20I series, at least on the social sphere, was the bromance between India captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. The conversation took off when Rohit playfully grabbed the neck of Karthik after he failed to spot an edge from Glenn Maxwell and wasn’t much interested in going for the review either after the on-field umpire turned down a caught-behind appeal from India.

India went for the DRS anyway and Ultra-edge showed a spike and that gave the internet the now famous video clip. Then in the second T20I, a curtailed affair, Karthik blasted a six and a four off the only two deliveries his faced with India needing nine to win from final over.

His shots drove India to a thrilling win and following that, Rohit, who was witnessing his teammate’s finishing skills from the non-striker’s end, hugged him.

And the bromance continued on Sunday after India sealed a six-wicket win in an entertaining contest played in Hyderabad. The social media though was abuzz with Rohit greeting Kohli after his half-century and then the duo wildly celebrating the series win sitting on the staircase.

After collecting the series trophy, Rohit spotted Karthik and handed it over to him as the Indian players came together for celebration.

India defeated world champions Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I to win the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday. After opting to bowl first, India were set a stiff target of 187 by the tourists thanks to a pair of blistering half-centuries from Cameron Green and Tim David.

In reply, India lost their openers cheaply before Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli put their chase on track with a half-century each. They chased down the target with a delivery to spare with Hardik Pandya hitting the winning boundary.

