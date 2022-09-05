WATCH: Rohit Loses Cool After Arshdeep Drops Sitter Which Cost India the Match Against Pakistan

Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable night during the crucial Super 4 clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Arshdeep dropped a crucial catch of Asil Ali in the 18th over which completely changed the momentum in Pakistan’s favour. Chasing the tricky 182-run target, Pakistan were 148/4 at the start of the 17th over. On the third ball of the Ravi Bishnoi’s over, Asif Ali edged the ball in the air and Arshdeep who was standing at short third man dropped a sitter.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Captain Rohit Sharma was livid with the catch drop as Arshdeep responded with a smile. Asif made the most out of the catch drop and slammed a six and a four in the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

#ArshdeepSingh Trolled Heavily On Social Media For Dropping Asif Ali’s Catch In The Super-4 Match Of #AsiaCup. pic.twitter.com/AGRIoLTWYt — The Ink And Paper (@theinkandpaper) September 4, 2022



However, Arshdeep eventually dismissed the middle-order batter in his final over but he failed to defend the seven runs as Pakistan won the match by 5 wickets.

The left-arm pacer gave 27 runs in 3.5 overs and took the wicket of Asif.

Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya claimed a wicket each for India but none of the bowlers failed to make any major impact with the ball. Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs from the penultimate over which took the game away from India’s reach.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Rizwan And Nawaz Star in Pakistan’s Thrilling Five Wicket-win Over India

Rizwan continued his purple patch with the bat and ended up as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer once again in the tournament with a 71-run knock. He struck 6 fours and 2 sixes as he played the anchor role which allowed Nawaz to play with a fearless approach.



Nawaz scored quickfire 42 off 20 balls as his innings was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. The duo shifted the momentum in Pakistan’s favour in middle-overs.

Earlier, the much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 after being put into bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here