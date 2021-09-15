WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard Groove on Mumbai Indians’ Theme Song

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have launched their theme song for the second leg of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The second phase of India’s T20 domestic tournament is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting this Sunday, September 19. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will resume their 2021 campaign against three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first encounter of the UAE leg of the league at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the resumption of the marquee event, the five-time IPL champions have released their anthem on different social networking sites.Sharing a short clip from their anthem on Twitter, the MI team wrote inMarathithat there team is the pride of every family in Maharashtra.

Have a look at Mumbai Indians’ theme song here:

The 31second-long video start with hitman Rohit playing his famous pull shot in Mumbai’s blue and gold jersey. Rohit is also seen donning a Maharashtrian Pheta in a few frames of the clip. Other than Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also appeared in the video.

Meanwhile, MIwere placed at the fourth spot in the IPL points table when the T20 tournament was halted earlier this year in May due to the COVID-19 scare.So far, Mumbai have recorded four wins and three losses from their opening seven games and comfortably sit at the fourth spot in the IPL standing.

Rohit top-scored for Mumbai in the first leg of the league. He scored 250 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 35.1. The second spot in this list is reserved by Suryakumar Yadav, who has amassed 173 runs in seven games.

Rahul Chahar leads Mumbai’s bowling chart with 11 wickets under his belt from seven games.

