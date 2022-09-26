Watch: Rohit Sharma Pats Virat Kohli on The Back For His Resilient 48-ball 63 Against Australia

The third and the final T20I against Australia witnessed yet another masterpiece knock from ace batter Virat Kohli. While chasing 187 on Sunday, the former India skipper brought up his 33rd T20I half-century. He scored a 48-ball 63 and also featured in a crucial 104-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket, laying the foundation for India’s 6-wicket.

With 12 runs needed off the last six balls, Kohli smashed a gigantic six to Daniel Sams over long-on. Unfortunately, he lost his wicket in an attempt to clear the fence once again. The India batter muscled the ball off his back foot but ended up getting caught by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch.

The crowd at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium gave a standing ovation to Virat Kohli and so did the members of the Indian cricket team. Skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his teammate’s knock with a huge smile on his face and gave a pat on Kohli’s back. The moment was captured on camera and the video was shared on BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

Earlier, Cameron Green (52) scored upfront while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish as Australia posted 186 for six after being invited to bat. With the pitch offering grip and turn, Axar Patel (3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational runout. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell.

India didn’t have the best of starts in the chase of 187 as openers KL Rahul and Rohit were out inside the first four overs. Later, Kohli and Suryakumar batted with authority to keep the required run rate in check as Australian bowlers struggled to find answers.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa’s 13th over. Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar’s outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.

Kohli, however, continued to go about his business, whacking Pat Cummins for a six in the very next over. He brought his first fifty of the series in 36 balls. Australia bowled some tight overs to keep themselves in the hunt. But Hardik and Kohli slammed a couple of sixes but the latter was out leaving India in need of five runs from four balls.

