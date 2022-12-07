Watch: Rohit Sharma Sent to Hospital For Scans After Leaving Field With a Bloodied Finger

Rohit Sharma was left with a bloodied finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the must-win second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Rohit was at the second slip when Mohammed Siraj drew an outside edge from Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque but the India captain dropped the catch and worse, ended up hurting his finger as well.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has been sent to a local hospital for X-ray to check for a possible fracture. In his absence, KL Rahul, the vice-captain, is leading the team.

Rohit looked in pain as he held his left hand, shaking his head in disappointment while quickly leaving the field to get some treatment for what appeared to be case of split webbing. He was replaced by Rajat Patidar in the field.

At the time of publishing this story, he hadn’t returned to the field.

It’s also not known whether Rohit will bat during the India innings later in the day.

This is the first series Rohit has been part of since India’s defeat to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup last month. Along with a host of senior players, he was rested from the limited-overs tour of New Zealand right after the world cup.

Meanwhile, the 2nd ODI is a must-win for India after they lost the series opener by one wicket. Chasing 187, Bangladesh were reduced to 136/9 before Mehidy Hasan Miraz found an able ally in Mustafizur Rahman as they went on to guide their team to a thrilling win.

Miraz remained unbeaten on 38 off 39 while Mustafizur made 10 not out in a match-winning unbroken stand of 51 runs.

During the toss, Rohit had informed that India have left out fast bowler Kuldeep Sen for the second ODI. Later, it emerged that he has a back issue and hence was replaced by Umran Malik in the playing XI.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

