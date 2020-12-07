WATCH | Rohit Sharma Shares His Various 'Moods' on Social Media

India ace batsman Rohit Sharma has been in news for quite some time due to his fitness and talks of availability for the Test series against Australia.

India ace batsman Rohit Sharma has been in news for quite some time due to his fitness and talks of availability for the Test series against Australia. The right-handed batsman has treated his fans with four pictures in which he can be seen wearing a red t-shirt and a cap. The photos show the batsman striking different poses with a cricket field in the background. The caption of the post reads, “Moods.” Reacting to the post, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh wrote, “The 2nd one is your what-did-you-say-to-me look, but the rest are cute.” Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs said, “mood swings kepke,” dropping laughing emojis.

Rohit is currently undergoing rehabilitation on an injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to Times of India, he is putting in efforts to shed a few kilograms to the chances of getting niggles in the future.

He had reportedly sustained a hamstring injury during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The news website reported that the right-handed batsman would be reassessed at the NCA on December 11 for the upcoming Test series against the Kangaroos.

Rohit had to skip a few matches during the IPL, a tournament in which he leads a franchise named Mumbai Indians. He was not included in the India team for the ODI and T20 series against Australia.

Despite being injured, he played the last few games for Mumbai Indians, leading the team to fifth title win in the IPL.

Rohit recently appreciated the Men in Blue after they outperformed Australia in the three-match T20I series. India are ahead 2-0 in the T20 series. He tweeted, "What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big Thumbs up to each one of them. @BCCI."

India lost the three-match One-Day International series to Australia 2-1. Now, they will be facing the Kangaroos in the third T20I on December 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The four-game Test series will begin from December 17. The first Test will take place from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.