WATCH | Rohit Sharma Withdraws Non-Striker's End Run-out Appeal as Dasun Shanaka Hits Century

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma displayed a good gesture of sportsmanship by withdrawing the non-striker’s end run-out appeal to dismiss Dasun Shanaka in the final over of first ODI against Sri Lanka. Shanaka was batting on 98 when Mohammed Shami dislodged the bails on the non-striker’s end and appealed for the run-out. The umpire referred it to the third umpire but Rohit had a small discussion with Shami and decided to withdraw the appeal.

Shanaka took the advantage of it and smashed Shami for a four on the fifth ball of the over to reach his century and then followed it up with a six as India won the match by 67 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Interestingly, India were in total control of the match when Shami attempted the non-striker’s run-out which could have been a key reason why Rohit decided to withdraw the appeal and didn’t break Shanaka’s heart who was so close to a much-deserving century.

The Indian skipper won many hearts with his gesture as the fans on the internet hailed him for his sportsmanship.

Skipper Shanaka fought the lone battle for Sri Lanka with his 108-run* knock which was laced with 12 fours and three sixes. He shared an unbeaten 100-run stand for the 10th wicket with Rajitha (9*) to showcase his power-hitting ability.

Apart from Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka also fought hard for the visitors as he scored 72 runs off 80 balls at the top but lost his wicket at the crucial moment which put India on top.

Earlier, Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed fifties to propel India to a massive 373/7, Sri Lanka made 306/8 in reply, with Shanaka’s 88-ball 102 coming too late after opener Pathum Nissanka made 72 off 80 balls.

For India, young tearaway pacer Umran Malik picked figures of 3/57, while Mohammed Siraj scalped an impressive 2/30. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya had a wicket each.

