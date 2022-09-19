Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reply to a Lengthy Question in Press Conference Ahead of 1st T20I Against Australia

Rohit Sharma is an absolute treat to watch during press conferences. Whether it’s his hilarious one-liners or his cheeky responses to intricate questions, the India captain never fails to entertain. Ahead of India’s T20I series against Australia, Rohit once again left everyone in splits with his hilarious reply to a lengthy question by a journalist in Mohali.

Rohit was asked to elaborate on his “team is 90-95 percent settled” remark. The journalist combined it with another question where he wanted the skipper to comment on Jhulan Goswami’s retirement. In response to the question that was considerably lengthy, Rohit readjusted his cap and sunglasses and then in his customary funny tone complained that why he was asking so many questions at one time.

India had a dismal run in the recently concluded Asia Cup where they were not able to defend their title and crashed out of the tournament in the Super 4 stage. They first lost to arch-rivals Pakistan and then to eventual champions Sri Lanka. After getting knocked out of the continental cup, Rohit had said that the team is “90-95 percent settled, just a few changes will happen”.

Rohit also answered a plethora of questions on Sunday. One of the important aspects he threw light on was Virat Kohli’s significance to the team. Rohit mentioned that Kohli is in contention to be the team’s opener, but added that KL Rahul will continue to be his opening partner against Australia.

Kohli’s return to form and his century against Afghanistan while opening the batting revived the argument of whether he should be favoured over Rahul, who hasn’t been at his scintillating best.



India’s only T20 World Cup triumph came in the inaugural edition of ICC’s mega tournament in 2007. Since then, India have not managed to go all the way but Rohit Sharma and his men will want to be crowned as champions in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Australia series will be followed by a three-match T20I series against a touring South Africa before India departs for the World Cup Down Under.

