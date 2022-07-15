WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Quick-Fix For Dislocated Elbow

A video of Rohit Sharma dislocating his elbow and popping it back quickly during the 2nd ODI between India and England has gone viral.

Rohit, fielding at extra cover, stopped Liam Livingstone’s powerful drive off Ravindra Jadeja, diving to his left to save three runs. He appeared to have hurt himself in the process before cameras showed him fixing his elbow and putting it back into the socket.

The skipper even had a laugh with Jadeja after the fielding effort. Later, Sharma had gone off the field for some time, presumably for medical attention, handing over the captaincy duties to Shikhar Dhawan. He soon returned and looked perfectly alright.

As for Livingstone, he was dismissed in the very next over off a short ball by Hardik Pandya. His wicket left England tottering at 148 for six in 29 overs at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned 4/47, ripped through England’s middle-order, taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, as the home side was bowled out for 246 inside 50 overs, following a partnership between all-rounders Moeen Ali and David Willey

Chasing 247 for the win, India were rocked early by Reece Topley, who recorded career-best figures of 6-24 to help England return in style after suffering a 10-wicket defeat in the series opener. England thrashed India by 100 runs to level the three-game series, with Topley surpassing Paul Collingwood’s previous England best of 6-31 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2005.

Rohit Sharma later admitted that 247 was an achievable target in the 2nd ODI but his batters failed to live up to expectations as England won by 100 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. It was a dismal performance with the bat from India as they were bundled out for just 146 in reply to England’s 246.

India lost their top four batters for just 31 while two of them – skipper Rohit and Rishabh Pant failed to open their account.

