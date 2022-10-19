Watch: Rovman Powell Hits a Mighty Six, His Teammate Akeal Hosein's Reaction is Pure Gold

Like Sri Lanka, West Indies too have bounced back in the ongoing 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after the two former champions suffered shocking defeats in their respective opening matches. West Indies squared off against Zimbabwe and brought their campaign back on track with a confidence-boosting 31-run win.

The win wasn’t without any hiccups though. The two-time winners at one stage were sitting pretty at 90/2 before Sikandar Raza weaved his magic to leave them struggling at 101/6 in 14 overs.

It took some handy efforts from the duo of Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein to push them to a competitive 153/7 in 20 overs.

The duo of Powell and Hosein added 49 runs for the seventh wicket. Zimbabwe collapsed in their chase and were bowled out for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Powell, who made 28 off 21 struck one four and a couple of sixes while Hosein made 23 off 18 with he help of a couple of fours.

One of the highlights from the Windies innings was a monster shot coming from the bat of Powell as he sent the ball high into the Hobart night-sky leaving everyone including the commentators, the bowler and his batting partner Hosein stunned.

Watch the massive six from Powell below:

With the win, West Indies have kept their hopes of advancing to the Super-12 stage alive and kicking and a win against Ireland on Friday will be enough for them to go through now.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran pointed out the importance of the stand between Powell and Akeal that helped them to what turned out to be a winning total.

“We spoke yesterday and we know we have to be responsible as a batting group, enough is enough. We tried to be conservative in the middle there but in tournaments like these sometimes things don’t go your way, from the first game and then today we had a few soft dismissals. You are the creator of your own luck, Akeal and Rovman putting on that partnership at the end was vital,” Pooran said during the post-match presentation.

