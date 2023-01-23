Watch: Rovman Powell Lights up ILT20 With a Majestic Helicopter Shot

The Dubai Capitals took on the MI Emirates in match 13 of the International League T20 on Sunday. The Dubai-based club recorded a staggering 200-plus total, led by the exploits of captain Rovman Powell. The 29-year-old struck 97 runs from 41 balls in a blistering display including a variety of shots.

He produced a majestic helicopter shot for a massive six.

The Capitals were off to a flying start after the MI Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opener Robin Uthappa made a sedate 26 off 23 in a opening stand of 78 with Joe Root. Following that, Root and Powell exploded to give them the perfect platform for an onslaught.

Root blazed away to 82 runs from 54 balls whereas Powell missed out on his century by just three runs as his team finished with a mammoth 222/3 at the end of 20 overs.

Emirates were off to a terrible start as they lost their top-three inside the Powerplay including the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran for a five-ball duck.

Captain Kieron Pollard and Andre Fletcher rebuild their innings. Pollard belted 86 off 38 with the help of eight fours and six sixes while Fletcher remained unbeaten on 35 off 34.

And then Najibullah Zadran smashed 9-ball 30 to bring Emirates closer. However, it was Dubai Capitals who won by 16 runs.

Powell also won the player of the match award for his exploits on the field. He also claimed figures of 1/28 from two overs.

Capitals thus ended their three-match losing streak with this win, bagging four points from five games in the International T20 league this season.

The MI Emirates, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season against Dubai. The Emirates are now placed third in the table with six points from four games.

