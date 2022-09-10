Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Bats in The Nets to Prepare For Road Safety World Series

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to make his comeback to cricket with the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 that will get underway from Saturday in Kanpur. Tendulkar will be leading India Legend during the tournament in a star-studded squad.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Days before the event, the 49-year-old was captured polishing his classica drives during a training session.

Watch the video below:

Landed in Kanpur at 4 PM, Headed to practice at 8PM. Time flies but @sachin_rt ‘s love for the game never gets old. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rS6gnj3MsJ — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) September 7, 2022

The Road Safety World Series gets underway from September 10 and will be played across four venues including Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur. A total of eight teams are taking part in the event including India Legends, South Africa Legends, Australia Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and New Zealand Legends.

The top-four teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 28 and September 29 in Raipur with the final to be played on October 1 at the same venue.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (c), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (c), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (c), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie

England Legends: Ian Bell (c), Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Daren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, and Mal Loye

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (c), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here