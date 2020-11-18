Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays steel drum gifted by West Indies team to pay tribute

Tendulkar recalled the moment as he thanked the West Indies team for their love and respect. He revealed a special gift he received from them – a steel drum. Tendulkar also paid a special tribute to the side by playing the drum. He had his doubts about how good he was going to sound, but did a fine job with it.

It was seven years ago, on November 16, 2013, that Sachin Tendulkar bid goodbye to international cricket. On this day, the legendary batsman played his 200th Test match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium against West Indies. He scored 74 runs in the match.

On Monday, Tendulkar recalled the moment as he thanked the West Indies team for their love and respect. He revealed a special gift he received from them – a steel drum. Tendulkar also paid a special tribute to the side by playing the drum. He had his doubts about how good he was going to sound, but did a fine job with it.

“#OnThisDay 7 years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara and @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again,” tweeted Tendulkar.

The ‘master blaster’ also shared a little backstory about the steel drum, how West Indies great Brian Lara once played it when he visited his home.

“Exactly seven years ago on this very day, I was presented this beautiful steel drum by the West Indies Cricket Board, their entire cricket team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me this represents the love and respect that you had for me and I reciprocate that. Thank you so much for this special gift. I remember when Brian Lara had come home, he played this and it sounded amazing,” recalled Tendulkar.

Check out the clip he shared on Twitter.

#OnThisDay 7️⃣ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again. ♥️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020

Several fans reacted to Tendulkar’s post. This one tweet sums up the emotion of the fans. “The day when 30 thousand people cried at Wankhede and billions more cried in the world,” read the tweet.

The day when 30 thousand people cried at Wankhede and billions more cried in the world. — Saurabh Shekdar (@SaurabhShekdar) November 16, 2020

Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the history of cricket, played 664 international matches overall, scoring 34,357 runs. He was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame last year.

