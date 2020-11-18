Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays steel drum gifted by West Indies team to pay tribute

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Plays Steel Drum Gifted by West Indies Team to Pay Tribute
Tendulkar recalled the moment as he thanked the West Indies team for their love and respect. He revealed a special gift he received from them – a steel drum. Tendulkar also paid a special tribute to the side by playing the drum. He had his doubts about how good he was going to sound, but did a fine job with it.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
It was seven years ago, on November 16, 2013, that Sachin Tendulkar bid goodbye to international cricket. On this day, the legendary batsman played his 200th Test match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium against West Indies. He scored 74 runs in the match.
On Monday, Tendulkar recalled the moment as he thanked the West Indies team for their love and respect. He revealed a special gift he received from them – a steel drum. Tendulkar also paid a special tribute to the side by playing the drum. He had his doubts about how good he was going to sound, but did a fine job with it.
“#OnThisDay 7 years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara and @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum. I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect. Thank you once again,” tweeted Tendulkar.
The ‘master blaster’ also shared a little backstory about the steel drum, how West Indies great Brian Lara once played it when he visited his home.
“Exactly seven years ago on this very day, I was presented this beautiful steel drum by the West Indies Cricket Board, their entire cricket team and my dear friend Brian Lara. To me this represents the love and respect that you had for me and I reciprocate that. Thank you so much for this special gift. I remember when Brian Lara had come home, he played this and it sounded amazing,” recalled Tendulkar.
Check out the clip he shared on Twitter.
#OnThisDay 7️⃣ years ago @windiescricket and my friends @BrianLara & @henrygayle presented me with this beautiful steel drum.
I will always be grateful for such a wonderful gift and thank them for their love and respect.
Thank you once again. ♥️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/JtpZB8XV1Z
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2020
Several fans reacted to Tendulkar’s post. This one tweet sums up the emotion of the fans. “The day when 30 thousand people cried at Wankhede and billions more cried in the world,” read the tweet.
The day when 30 thousand people cried at Wankhede and billions more cried in the world.
— Saurabh Shekdar (@SaurabhShekdar) November 16, 2020
Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as the greatest batsman in the history of cricket, played 664 international matches overall, scoring 34,357 runs. He was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame last year.
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays steel drum gifted by West Indies team to pay tribute
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking