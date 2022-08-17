WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Nostalgic Moment From U-15 Debut Match at PYC Gymkhana

Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional anecdote on Wednesday while talking about his debut match for Mumbai at the U-15 level. The match was played at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana ground in Pune. Sachin, who was present at the same venue on Wednesday, recalled that memorable match of his career. He scored four runs in that game but the events of the fixture are still fresh in his memory. The cricket great posted a video on Twitter in which he can be heard narrating his performance and how he was dismissed in that match. “Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” Sachin wrote in the caption.

Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana. pic.twitter.com/GYRBk6RBQk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 17, 2022

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar can be heard speaking about the location and features of the ground. Later, he also shared how he got out in that game.

“I was at the non-striker’s end my colleague from school Rahul Ganpule was batting. He played an off-drive and pushed me to take a third run. But I was not too speedy at that point of time. And eventually, I was run out. I could only manage to score four runs,” Sachin said.

The dismissal proved to be pretty painful for young Sachin, and he broke down in tears. “And I still remember that after being run out I was crying throughout while getting back to the pavilion. I was literally disappointed as it was my first match,” he added.

The Master Blaster revealed that Abdul Ismail, the manager of the Mumbai U-15 team, and many senior cricketers like Milind Rege and Vasoo Paranjpe, who were present in the dressing room, consoled him and told him to focus on the upcoming matches.

Sachi concluded by saying, “I am coming back to the ground after almost 35 years. So, I am now a little emotional.”

The video went viral in no time. Sachin’s innumerable fans and followers expressed their love for the icon in the comments. Here are some of the reactions to the video.

One Twitter user said that he feels blessed to have seen Sachin play and wrote, “Sir, the way you’ve narrated this story. Truly wholesome, you’ve always loved the game and it’s so visible. Blessed to see you play Sachin Tendulkar.”

Sir, the way you've narrated this story. Truly wholesome, you've always loved the game and it's so visible. Blessed to see you play.❤️🙇@sachin_rt — Aryan Pandey (@imaryan_1828) August 17, 2022

Another user termed the event as amazing and wrote, “Paaji this is just amazing. You remember all the thing and you appreciate all your friends.”

Paaji this is just amazing. You remember things and appreciate all your friends. 🙏🏼 — Monu (@themanutdbuff) August 17, 2022

Another person said that it was a really sweet recollection and commented, “Really sweet memories. There are certain moments in every individual’s life where he wants to look back into his early age or childhood, this gives him an unknown satisfaction and happiness.”

Sweat memories really..there is certain moments in every individual's life where he wants to look back into his early age/childhood, this really gives him/her unknown satisfaction n happiness. — Shahbaz Choudhary (@Shchoudhary) August 17, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013. He retired from cricket after playing the 200th Test match of his career against West Indies at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

