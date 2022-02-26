WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Saves Injured Bird at a Beach and Netizens Are Loving the Viral Video

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from the gentlemen’s game but he keeps winning the hearts of his fans with his gestures. One of the most active celebrities on social media, the master-blaster was lauded for saving the life of an injured bird.

Tendulkar on Friday took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen holding a bird in his hands. It also features another guy who is using a bottle cap to pour water into the bird’s throat. Within moments, the former cricketer picks up the creature and feeds it.

“A little care and affection can go a long way to make our world an even better place!,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

Take a look:

The video is going viral on social media and netizens are showering praise on Sachin for setting a great example of kindness. The comment section was flooded with such reactions.

“That’s so generous and compassionate sir,” a user said. Another user commented, “Golden Heart.”

Posted around 20 hours ago, the video has garnered more than 795k views and 573 comments. More than 110k netizens have liked this heart-warming video.

