WATCH - Sachin Tendulkar Thrashes Pat Cummins & Kagiso Rabada, ICC Shares Video

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday, as cricketers from the world over, current and ex, wished him. ICC, the apex body of the sport, paid a rich tribute to the Master Blaster by posting a video on their Twitter handle. In it, the Mumbaikar can be seen ripping apart some great bowlers from the current generation, including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The video, though purely a work of imagination, managed to give a fair sense, as to how Tendulkar would have treated the bowlers from the current generation. Even from the generation gone by, he tormented the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. One of his most epic battles was against Glenn McGrath, and every fans remembers his hook against the lanky pacer in 1999.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Though returned home from the hospital six days after he was admitted as a precautionary measure after contracting the virus. He sent out a tweet informing that he is back at his home and thanked medical staff as well as his well-wishers.

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” Tendulkar said in the tweet.

