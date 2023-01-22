Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's 'Paid Promotion' as he Picks Fruit From a Tree

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar continues to delight his million of followers on social media by sharing interesting moments from his personal life. Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters to have played the game and remains the most prolific run-getter in international cricket history.

In his latest post on Instagram which is cleverly captioned “paid promotion", the 49-year-old can be seen trying to grab guava from a tree using a long stick, a clip which has gone viral.

Fans have been leaving reminiscing the playing days of Tendulkar’s career while others lauded him for setting an example of how to enjoy retirement.

He may have called time on his career years ago but Tendulkar regularly features in conversations and debates surrounding the greatest batter/cricketer to have played the game.

Recently, after Virat Kohli peeled off his 46th ODI century, former cricketers and fans began predicting if the batting superstar will equalise or even surpass Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries in 2023 itself.

Inevitably, comparisons followed and few even claimed how Kohli could be the greatest ODI batter of all time.

While it will be a never-ending debate, former India opener Gautam Gambhir recently had his say on drawing parallels between two of the finest batters in the history of the game.

“It’s not about the record honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in 50-overs format. See, the rules have changed, ” Gambhir said Cricket Show on Star Sports.

“You should not compare eras. It’s not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time,” Gambhir added.

