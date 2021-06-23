Watch: Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Video on Olympic Day

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday posted a special video from his official Twitter handle to mark Olympic Day. In the 30-seconds long clip, the owner of the hundred international centuries spoke about the importance of working out. Tendulkar also gave a few tips to his followers for staying healthy.

The video starts with Tendulkar working out in a gym and after that, the veteran narrates how our athletes train for several years to perform in the Olympic Games. He further explained how every one of us can attain very good fitness by doing any particular exercise, the only condition is to work out every day.

Watch the video here:

In another post, Tendulkar also shared his thoughts about the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, which is taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. According to Tendulkar, the first 10 overs on the sixth day of the match “will be critical.” He further opined that the play in the first session “will decide in which direction the match will head.” The 48-year-old also reckoned that viewers could witness two completely different tactics by India and New Zealand on the last day of the match.

First 10 overs today will be critical & the 1st session will decide in which direction the match will head.India will have to plan the day backwards & with the match run-rate hovering around 2.3 rpo, we will see some different use of tactics by both sides today.#WTC21 #INDvNZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Put in to bat first, Team India scored 217 runs before getting bowled out in their first innings on the tough wicket of Southampton. Skipper Virat Kohli (44 runs off 132 balls) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (49 runs off 117 balls) starred with the bat for India. However, both of them failed in converting their good start as they were bundled out for 217 runs. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson bagged a fifer while giving away 31 runs in 22 overs.

In reply, New Zealand scored 249/10 runs in their first innings. Till the filing of this story, India were at 85/4 and had taken 53 runs lead in the second innings.

