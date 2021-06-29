Watch Sakshi Dhoni's ‘Blessed Life’ Snap on Instagram

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva isenjoying the cool and serene weather of Shimla. The Dhonis travelled to Himachal Pradesh after the restrictions in the state were eased following the downward of the second wave of coronavirus. And, ever since their arrival in Shimla, Sakshi had kept the fans of the Indian legend informed about the whereabouts of Dhoni. On Monday, once again, Sakshi gave her social media followers a glimpse into her “blessed life” as she shared a breathtaking picture of nature.

Sakshi’s post also got the approval of her followers as they dropped the fire and red heart emojis in the comment section.A few fans also requested Sakshi to share a picture of Dhoni on the post.Earlier, Sakshi had also shared a photograph of herself in Pahadi avatar.

In the snap, Sakshi was seen wearing black colour sunglasses and a white dress.The third post on Sakshi’s timeline is a video from their travelling.“While this experience ends, eagerly awaiting for what’s next! Warm hospitality, simple people and a picturesque place! See you soon Himachal,” Sakshi captioned the video.

Earlier on June 12, Sakshi had shared a short clip of MSD racing with a horse.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be next seen in action during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. The second phase of the cash-rich league will kick off on September 19 and the grand finale of the prestigious event is slated to take place on October 15.

Before the suspension of the first leg of IPL in India, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was in terrific form and they were placed at the second spot in the IPL table with 10 points in their kitty from seven games.

