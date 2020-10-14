IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH: WATCH - Sandeep Sharma's Insane Superhuman Catching Effort off His Own Bowling

Sandeep Sharma had a good outing with the bowl returning 4-0-19-2, the best economy of the night from both teams, and his in penultimate delivery of his spell, the Punjab pacer flew to his left full length and at a good height in an attempt to hold on to a return catch from Dhoni.

There was no dearth of drama when Chennai Super Kings took on Sunriers Hyderabad in Match 29 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai with CSK picking up their second straight win, while SRH succumbed to their second loss in a row.

From Umpire Paul Reiffel reversing his decision when MS Dhoni was seen objecting to a wide call, to Rashid Khan's hit-wicket and caught, the game had its moments. But, one moment that stood out and probably needs to be discussed and made viral is the superhuman effort put in by SRH swing bowler Sandeep Sharma.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sharma had a good outing with the bowl returning 4-0-19-2, the best economy of the night from both teams, and his in penultimate delivery of his spell, the Punjab pacer flew to his left full length and at a good height in an attempt to hold on to a return catch from Dhoni. The hang time on the diminutive pacer's jump was a thing of beauty.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Too bad he could not hold on to the catch after reaching the ball and Mark Nicolas, the commentator on air at the time, rightly said this would be been the catch of tournament had he held on the ball.

WATCH THE ATTEMPT HERE:

Sharma took a nasty fall afterward and was in visible pain, but managed to complete his over.

As for the match, Dhoni went on to score 21 off 13 as CSK posted 167/6. SRH falter in chase early and kept losing wickets at regular intervals and despite Kane Williamson's valiant 39-ball 57 managed only 147/8 in their 20 overs, losing the match by 20 runs.