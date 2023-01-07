Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Wife Breaks Down After Pakistan Batter Hits Century Against New Zealand

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a brilliant century in the second innings of the second Test match to avoid a series defeat against New Zealand. The veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter scored 118 runs on the final day of the second Test.

Sarfaraz got emotional as soon as he reached the three-digit mark and the scene was no different with his wife Syeda Khusbaht. Sarfaraz’s wife, who was present in the stands, broke down in tears after the former Pakistan skipper notched his fourth Test hundred on Friday. Sarfaraz broke into ecstatic celebration as he went on to fist the ground.

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 118 runs off 176 deliveries before succumbing to Michael Bracewell. Sarfaraz was able to register his first century after an arduous wait of eight years.

Sarfaraz was sent back to the dressing room during the final hour of fifth day’s play. The Kiwi bowlers kept applying pressure but Pakistan tail enders Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed fought valiantly to force a draw. With the Pakistani side only 15 runs away from their target, umpires were forced to announce the end of play due to bad light.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was impressive in the first innings of the final Test as well. The 35-year-old had scored 78 runs off 109 deliveries as the hosts posted 408 runs. He won the player of the match award for his brilliance with the bat. In both the innings, Sarfaraz had displayed terrific batting in the opening Test match against the Kiwis.

Despite witnessing high-scoring encounters in both the Tests, the two-match series did not produce any result.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was adjudged Player of the Series for his contributions across both the matches. He had ended the series with 335 runs under his belt. Overall, Sarfaraz has 2992 runs to his name in Test cricket.

