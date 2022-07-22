Watch: Serbian Bowler's Bizarre Celebration After Claiming a Wicket Goes Viral

Cricket players’ amusing antics on the pitch are nothing new. One such incident left players and fans roaring with laughter during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Serbia and Isle of Man.

Serbia pacer Ayo Mene-Ejegi’s hilarious celebration went viral on social media platforms. After each wicket he took, Ejegi celebrated by executing summersaults and laying flat on the ground.

ICC shared the video clip of the bowler’s celebration on their official Instagram account. “Wicket celebration from Serbia’s Ayo Mene-Ejegi”, read the caption. The video has garnered over 1.5 million views and several humorous comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



“When uh want to be gymnast, but your parent’s force you to become a cricketer,” one fan wrote.

“One of the funniest celebration,” another fan said.

There was one fan who pointed out that such antics cannot be performed in the hard and dusty pitches of the subcontinent.

“You guys don’t know, batsmen were getting out intentionally, to see that celebration,” one comment read.

Ejegi was exceptional with the ball in hand and clinched a four-wicket haul. He finished with impressive figures of 4/30 in his four overs at an excellent economy rate of 7.50.

However, Serbia ended on the losing side as their batting unit collapsed and could only manage to chase down the target set by the Isle of Man.



Batting first, the Isle of Man side managed to put up a decent total of 165 runs on the board. Top order batter George Burrows was the top scorer for IOM with 60 runs off 46 deliveries. He was clean bowled by

In response, Serbia could only manage to score 97 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. The Isle of Man secured a 68-run victory to knock Serbia out of qualifiers.

Both the sides were competing in a five-team group, which was topped by the Isle of Man. They lost the Champions title in the finals after losing to Italy. While Serbia finished

