Watch: Shaheen Afridi Sends Aaron Finch to Pavilion with a First-Ball Duck

Australia captain Aaron Finch’s drought of runs continued in the ongoing tour of Pakistan as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the second ODI. The right-hander was stunned by a swinging low full toss by pacer Shaheen Afridi in the first over of the match. Failing to pick the line of the delivery, Finch was caught plump before the wicket making an easy call for the on-field umpire. The Aussie skipper immediately walked back to the pavilion without even thinking of taking a DRS.

Finch who had shown good form playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the last season of the Big Bash League has failed to repeat the success in Pakistan. The Aussie skipper was dismissed for 23 off 36 deliveries in the first ODI even as Australia went on to score 313 runs and win the match.

In the second ODI too, Australia managed to put up a mammoth 348 runs on the board. The score, however, was eventually chased down by Pakistan proving that the pitch was favouring batters.

The series decider will be played on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The ODI series will be followed by a one-off T20I on April 5.

Finch’s international form has been a cause of concern for the Australia team in the past year. In his 8 T20I outings for the World Cup-winning team, Finch has managed to score just 35 runs.

The Australian limited-overs skipper will now be travelling to India to join the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 15. Finch who was left unsold at the mega auction earlier this year, was roped in by the Kolkata-based franchise as a replacement for Alex Hales who pulled out of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. Finch is expected to be available for selection in IPL after the first five matches of KKR.

Finch had last played the IPL in 2020 for the Royal Challengers Banglore.

