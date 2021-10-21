WATCH | Shaheen Afridi's Hilarious Reaction After a Fan Asks for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Tickets

India and Pakistan’s clash on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup is a much-awaited event. Excited fans are leaving no stone unturned to get tickets for the match. Recently, a fan sought tickets for the match from Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. His reply was hilarious and has gone viral. “Shaheen bhai, India-Pakistan ki ticketein hain aapke paas (Shaheen do you have tickets for the India-Pakistan game),” a fan asked the 21-year-old speedster who was on his way for training.

What Shaheen did next was pure gold. He started pretending to check his pockets, with another fan asking him, “Dekhein shayad jeb mein ho (Check, if they are in the pocket).” Shaheen then smilingly indicated his helplessness over not finding the tickets and went his way.

When a fan asked Shaheen “ India Pakistan match ki tickets han ap k pass” Shaheen checking his pocket 😂#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jf9nLtRDdC— Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) October 19, 2021

Not just Shaheen Afridi, Indian opener Rohit Sharma faced the same request during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on October 8.

During the game, a fan in the stadium raised a placard that read, “Rohit, need two tickets for India vs Pakistan [match] please.” The picture caught the attention of a cameraperson.

India and Pakistan last faced each other in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India continued its winning streak. Pakistan has not been able to win a single match against India in T20 World Cups. The arch rivals have locked horns five times, resulting in Pakistan’s loss in every encounter.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, India has won its warm-up games against England and Australia. India first defeated England by seven wickets on Monday in a high-scoring clash and then beat Australia on Wednesday comfortably by eight wickets with 13 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Pakistan won its first practice match against West Indies but lost the next to South Africa on Wednesday.

India and Pakistan are in the same group in the Super 12 stage. New Zealand and Afghanistan are the other teams in the group. Two more teams will be decided after the end of the ongoing qualifier stage.

