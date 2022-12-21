Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Plays Football With Teammates Wearing Lionel Messi Jersey

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is over. We have got our champions: Argentina. But, looks like the football fever is not settling down anytime soon.

A video of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is proof.

Ahead of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, Shakib was seen sweating it out on the field and he was seeing football with his teammates and no prizes for guessing the jersey he was wearing.

Of course, it was Argentina’s number 10, which belongs to the magical Lionel Messi.

Watch the video here:

The ⚽ fever is still on @Sah75official's mind 🤩P.S. Number 1️⃣0️⃣ on the jersey is always a special feeling 🙌🐐#Messi #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/0oKptpjU0U — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 20, 2022

Wild celebrations are being held in Argentina post the team’s world cup title win in Qatar with millions dotting up its streets. After all, the team won their first world title in 36 years.

Argentina defeated defending champions France in a thriller with the contest being called as the best ever world cup final in history. The nail-biting clash saw both teams at 3-3 after extra time.

The Argentinians prevailed in the penalty shootout though. Messi scored a brace for Argentina while France’s Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick, becoming the second man ever to do so in a summit clash.

The 35-year-old took home the Golden Ball for the best player of the World Cup, and finished a goal behind Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, the 2nd between India and Bangladesh is all set to begin from December 22 in Dhaka. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the final Test match.

The tourists lead the two-match series 1-0.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here